Sports minister Kirsty Coventry on Saturday visited the National Sports Stadium amid government’s effortts to renovate local stadiums.

This comes after CAF sanctioned all local stadiums from hosting international games citing failure to meet stipulated standards, a setback which has put government, especially Coventry as the minister in charge, under scrutiny.

The former Olympic gold medalist visited the giant facility and declared the following on her Twitter page: “Bringing all stakeholders together at the National Sports Stadium to get it right. I’m very optimistic about the changes that are required to get it to the level required by CA. It’s not over yet.”

