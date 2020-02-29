Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khama Billiat has been dropped to the bench for today’s Soweto Derby.

Orlando Pirates are hosting Amakhosi in a league encounter at FNB Stadium.

Willard Katsande is starting and will captain the Chiefs side as Itumeleng Khune is on the bench.

Kick-off is at 3 pm.

Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Moleko, Frosler, Mathoho, Cardoso, Katsande, Maluleka, Baccus, Castro, Manyama, Nurkovic.

Subs: Khune, Sasman, Ntiya-Ntiya, Parker, Billiat, Akumu, Zuma.

Pirates XI: Sandilands, Dube, Maela, Jele, Nyauza, Motshwari, Lorch, Makaringe, Mhango, Memela, Pule.

Subs: Delle, Ndengane, Mabaso, Mako, Ndlovu, Dlamini, Mulenga.

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. Billiat to endure another spell on the sidelines
  2. One Zim player voted to start in Carling Black Label Cup
  3. Injury update on Khama Billiat, Elvis Chipezeze and Tafadzwa Kutinyu
  4. Khama Billiat not worried by goal drought