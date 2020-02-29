Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khama Billiat has been dropped to the bench for today’s Soweto Derby.

Orlando Pirates are hosting Amakhosi in a league encounter at FNB Stadium.

Willard Katsande is starting and will captain the Chiefs side as Itumeleng Khune is on the bench.

Kick-off is at 3 pm.

Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Moleko, Frosler, Mathoho, Cardoso, Katsande, Maluleka, Baccus, Castro, Manyama, Nurkovic.

Subs: Khune, Sasman, Ntiya-Ntiya, Parker, Billiat, Akumu, Zuma.

Pirates XI: Sandilands, Dube, Maela, Jele, Nyauza, Motshwari, Lorch, Makaringe, Mhango, Memela, Pule.

Subs: Delle, Ndengane, Mabaso, Mako, Ndlovu, Dlamini, Mulenga.

