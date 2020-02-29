The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe held its inaugural annual awards in Harare on Friday.

The event was attended by officials and players from several clubs and local legends.

Joel Ngodzo and Emmaculate Msipa won the Player of the year awards in men and women category respectively.

Khama Billiat was named the Best international player while the Legendary award went to George Shaya.

Here is the list of winners on the night:

Men’s Player of the Year: Joel Ngodzo.

Women’s Player of the Year: Emmaculate Msipa.

Best International Player: Khama Billiat.

Men’s Team of the Year: Ariel Sibanda, Ian Nekati, Xolani Ndlovu, Method Mwanjale, Peter Muduhwa, Ralph Kawondera, Never Tigere, Joel Ngodzo, King Nadolo, Prince Dube, Evans Katema.

Women’s Team of the Year: Lindiwe Magwede, Nobhukosi Ncube, Sheila Makoto, Lynette Mutokuto, Talent Makwanda, Marjory Nyaumwe, Kudzanai Chiparausha, Talent Mandaza, Emmaculate Msipa, Mavis Chirandu, Rudo Neshamba.

Legendary award: George Shaya.

Media Honorary award: Robson Sharuko.

President’s award: Primrose Pinjisi and Paul Gundani.

Comments

comments