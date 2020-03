Dean Smith has announced his Aston Villa starting XI to face Manchester City in the League Cup final this evening.

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is starting, meaning he becomes the second-ever Zimbabwean player after Bruce Grobbelaar to feature in the final.

Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta who joined the English side in January is also in first XI.

Kick-off time is at 6:30 pm. The game will be live on SuperSport TV.

