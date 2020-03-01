Follow our live coverage of El Clasico as Real Madrid host rivals Barcelona who look to maintain their momentum at the top of La Liga.

Latest:

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Valverde, Kroos; Isco, Vinícius, Benzema.

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Arthur, De Jong; Vidal; Messi, Griezmann.

1’ Referee Antonio Miguel Mateo blows and we are underway at the Bernabeu.

2’ Madrid on the front foot early on forcing to succesive corner kicks.

4’ Barcelona apper to have settled, dominating early exchanges in the middle of the park.

5’ Vinicus’s cross blocked, corner kick Madrid, quickly taken by Isco who finds Benzema but the Frenchman’s shot goes over the cross bar.

10’ Yellow Card- Vinicius, for a foul on Semedo.

12’ Barcelona passijg the ball at a walking pace in midfield looking for a way through. (0-0)

14’ First chance of the game falls to Kroos but the German’ skies his effort over.

16’ De Jong’s pass looking for Griezmann is well dealt with by Raphael Varane. First time Barcelona get into the Madrid box.

20’ Alba’s cut-back finds Griezmann, who blazes jis effort over. Big chance wasted!

24’ Barcelona patiently building up in search of the final pass, all Madrid players behind the ball.

26’ Valverde goes on a run on the right flank but Benzema fails to get on the end of his cross.

28’ Appeals for a foul on Valverde, referee having none of it. (0-0)

33’ Big chance Barcelona! Arthur sent through on goal but his effort is saved by Curtois. Corner kick.

36’ Chance for Madrid to break, Vinícius twists and turns but produces a weak shot which TerStehen has no problem collecting.

37’ Another big chance for Barcelona! Messi clear on goal face to face with Curtois, brilliat save from the Belgian. (0-0)

