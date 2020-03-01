Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has picked his provisional squad for the 2020 African Nations Championships.

Zimbabwe will be taking part in this year’s edition to be held in Cameroon from 4 April until the 25th. They are in Group A along with the hosts, Burkina Faso and Mali.

With the 2020 PSL campaign yet to kick-off, the Croatian gaffer has little time to assess the local players and took a nationwide tour last month, visiting some PSL clubs who have already started their pre-season preparations.

He held wide consultations with the coaches who helped him to select his men for the tournament which is only reserved for locally-based players.

ZIFA communications manager Xolisani Gwesela confirmed to the Sunday Mail that Logarusic submitted his squad list and also revealed when it is expected to be announced.

“The coach submitted his list and we are now contacting the clubs, it’s an ongoing process but the squad should be announced next week (this week),” he said.

