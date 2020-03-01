Marvelous Nakamba could achieve a rare milestone this evening when his Aston Villa side plays Manchester City in the League Cup final at Wembley.

The midfielder joined the EPL club at the start of the season and has become a regular in the first time. He made his competitive debut in the early stages of the tournament and should he be selected to feature today he will become the second-ever Zimbabwean to play in the final.

Kick-off is at 6 pm Zimbabwean time.

The only local player to have done so is Bruce Grobbelaar who went on to win the trophy with Liverpool in 1981–82, 1982–83, 1983–84.

Nakamba could also become the first Zimbabwean to win major silverware in England since Grobbelaar who lifted the FA Cup in 1992 with the Reds.

Peter Ndlovu could have put his name in the history books at the turn of the millennium with Birmingham City but unfortunately, he was released to join Sheffield United before the 2001 League Cup final.

Benjani Mwaruwari who once played in the tournament had little success. The same applies to active players such as Tendayi Darikwa and Macauley Bonne, and former Warriors midfielder Bradley Pritchard.

