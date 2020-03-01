Nakamba starts at Wembley Soccer24 on 1 Mar, 2020 Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba will start for Aston Villa in their Carabao Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley. The 26-year-old is part on the starting eleven chosen by coach Dean Smith for the clash. Here is how Villa line up; Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Comments comments Related posts: Nakamba ‘taking 15 million people’ to Wembley Nakamba to partner Drinkwater in Villa, Brighton clash Make or break Boxing Day fixture for Nakamba’s Villa Zimbabwean players abroad: Weekend action