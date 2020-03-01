Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba will start for Aston Villa in their Carabao Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley.

The 26-year-old is part on the starting eleven chosen by coach Dean Smith for the clash.

Here is how Villa line up;

