Real Madrid v Barcelona: Starting line ups confirmed Soccer24 on 1 Mar, 2020 The eyes of the football world are firmly on the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid where Real host arch-rivals Barcelona in the latest installment of Eclasico. Here is the team news for the mouth-watering clash; Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Comments comments Related posts: All square again at the top of LaLiga as Barca drop points El Clasico postponed due security concerns La Liga request El Clasico to be moved to Madrid Barcelona close in on title, Atletico & Real keep up pressure