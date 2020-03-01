Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport United ended a run of three games without success courtesy of an impressive 2-0 victory over Bidvest Wits.

The Zimbabwean tactician’s Pretoria-based side, who until that winless run were still with a mathematical title shot, got all three points through goals by Teboho Mokoena and a late Bradley Grobler penalty.

The win sees Matsatsantsa leapfrog Maritzburg United into 4th on the table with 37 points from 23 games.

Onismor Bhasera started for SuperSport while Terrence Dzukamanja came on as a second half substitute for the students.

