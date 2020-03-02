Bulawayo Chiefs have signed 2010 Soccer Star of the Year Charles Sibanda.

The forward spent the last three seasons at PSL Champions FC Platinum but was deemed excess baggage upon the arrival of Dutchman Pieter De Jongh.

The experienced forward, who once turned out for a number of local clubs that include Highlanders and the now-defunct pair of Motor Action and How Mine, brings invaluable experience to the youthful squad under the shrewd Thulani Sibanda.

He could be a reliable goal scorer having won the golden boot in 2015, a feat that once saw him attract the attention of Zambian giants Zanaco.

Meanwhile, Chiefs have also signed Ghanaian internationals Samuel Adom and Michael Foli, Joe Nybinde, Corey Black and Billy Vheremu.

