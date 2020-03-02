Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic is not losing sleep over the stadium ban imposed on the country by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), it has emerged.

The continental football governing body sanctioned all stadiums in the country from staging international games due to their failure to meet the set international standars, meaning Logarusic’s men will have to host Algeria later this month on neutral soil.

In reaction to the predicament, according to The Harald, the Croation said: “Hosting Algeria away from home will be difficult for us. Playing before our supporters always make life difficult for the opponents and easier for us but we are Warriors, we have to be in the war and win it anywhere.”

“It won’t be easy but our nickname, the Warriors, means we cannot give up easily. Whether we play in Zimbabwe, South Africa or Zambia, we are ready for war. We are not intimidated but truly speaking, we would have loved to play our game in front of our own fans who can intimidate the opponents.”

“This is why it is called home advantage. But, we are dealing with what is on the ground. We have to play football and win anywhere,” he added.

Comments

comments