Reports from South Africa indicate that Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza has called for an emergency meeting with the club hierarchy this evening as a possible platform to tender his resignation.

The Zimbabwean coach arrived at the Port Elizabeth-based side at a time when they were languishing at the bottom of the table but has remarkably steered them out of danger, which might make his reported resignation somewhat shocking.

According to South African publication Kick Off, a source at the Chilli Boys confirmed that the meeting is set to take place this evening.

More to follow..

