Former Warriors captain Tapuwa Kapini has officially married his wife Sandra.

The couple has been together for some time now and has children together.

In a post on Twitter, Kapini attached a picture with his wife signing the marriage certificate.

Mwari vanotungamira pic.twitter.com/xUDBo8YU9C — tapuwa campos kapini (@tkapini7) March 1, 2020

The 35-year old Highlands Park goalkeeper has managed to keep a tight lid on his private life since bursting into the spotlight at the turn of the millennium. He recently showed-up with his sweetheart in public for the first time.

Meanwhile, Kapini has revealed he is about to retire from playing football and has already informed the club of his intentions while also hinting on a possible coaching career.

