Veteran defender Hardlife Zvirekwi is set for an emotional reunion with his former boss Llyod Chitembwe.

Zvirekwi is in line to join Harare City ranks after being offloaded by Darlington Dodo early this year.

The former Warriors right-back will also reunite with the pair of Valentine Ndaba and Valentine Musarurwa who left the Green Machine for City earlier.

Also on the Sunshine Boys’ radar is Young Warriors striker Thomas Chideu who spent last season at Bulawayo Chiefs where he was sent on loan by FC Platinum.

He is now a free agent after his contract with FC Platinum expired.

City are keen to add more experience to their squad after losing out some of their key players namely Tatenda Tumba, Ishmael Wadi and Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye and Martin Vengesayi.

The side is, however, not willing to spend much on the transfer market as they have vibrant junior structures that feed their senior team.

“This business of clubs buying 10 or more new players every pre-season is a microcosm of the problem we have in Zimbabwe. It speaks volumes of the shortcomings of our developmental structures,” Alois Masepe, the Harare City chairman told the Sunday Mail.

He is also hoping that they retain sponsorship from Harare City Council, though with reports that they were in negotiation with TelOne for a possible merger to bail themselves out of financial challenges.

“This is an investment in developing talent. Our project at Harare City is creating jobs for the youths. Football is an industry, so the Government must be interested. Local government must be interested in developing this emerging industry.

“Council currently invests in a variety of sport including football, netball, basketball and volleyball. This is positive funding in the development of sport as a new industry,” said Masepe

Comments

comments