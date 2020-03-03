Chippa United owner Siviwe Mpengesi has reportedly invited Norman Mapeza to another meeting in a bid to make the latter reverse his decision to quit the Chilli Boys.

The Zimbabwean coach made a shocking decision to resign from his post as Chippa United coach last night after a meeting with the club hierarchy which lasted for hours.

According to South African publication Kick Off, Mpengesi is still making efforts to make Mapeza reverse his decision and even invited the former Warriors captain to another meeting this evening.

Mapeza is said to have not attended training today, following his resignation last night.

More to follow..

Comments

comments