Prior to kick off at Wembley on Sunday, many if not most, thought the Carabao Cup final between Aston Villa and Manchester City would be one way traffic.

Villa demystifyed that perception however and stood toe to toe against a star-studded City, who eventually managed a hard-fought 2-1 win.

Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, who was outstanding for the Dean Smith-coached side, has taken to Instagram in reaction to the performance.

“Coming together is the beginning, staying together is the process, working hard is the success. Not the result we wanted but we will keep on fighting and thank you to the Aston Villa fans, you have been amazing as always,” wrote the Warriors star.

