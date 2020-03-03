The local football fraternity was stunned on Monday night with the news that Zimbabwean coach Norman Mapeza had thrown in the towel at Chippa United.

Reports emerged from the Rainbow Nation in the afternoon that the former Warriors captain had called for an emergency meeting with the Chilli Boys hierarchy to hand in his resignation.

It is believed that the 47-year-old and his paymasters failed to reach mutual ground in the meeting, which lasted for hours and they accepted his resignation.

While it is not yet clear as to why Mapeza made the untimely decision to part ways with Chippa, we were made to believe, based on a report from South Africa, that Mapeza was irked by the fact that he discovered that his bosses were planning to sack him had he not won the AmaZulu game over the weekend, which he went on to win.

The club have not officially communicated on the development but long-serving assistant coach Mbuyiselo Sambu will take over the reins as the team prepares for a league clash against Bidvest Wits away from home on Saturday.

“Yes I have been asked to take over the coaching duties until a new coach is found,” Sambu confirmed to South Afriaan publication Times Live.

Comments

comments