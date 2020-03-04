Chippa United have appointed Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena as head coach of the Chilli Boys.

Mokwena joins the Port Elizabeth side until the end of the season following the resignation of Norman Mapeza.

Pirates took to their website to announce the development:

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that Assistant Coach Rhulani Mokwena has been seconded to join Absa Premiership outfit Chippa United.

Mokwena, who recently returned from an overseas trip which saw him visiting some European football clubs for a benchmarking exercise; joins the Chilli Boys until the end of the season.”

