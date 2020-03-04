Norman Mapeza resigned as the head coach of Chippa United on Monday, but the development came as a surprise.

Initially, it was reported the Zimbabwean gaffer was irked by the fact that he discovered that his bosses were planning to sack him had he not won the AmaZulu game over the weekend, which he went on to win.

But there are more reasons behind the departure, according to a report by H-Metro.

The publication claims that Mapeza was already fed-up with club chairman Siviwe Mpengesi’s controlling attitude.

The boss is said to have been sending a list of players who should start in the game, and he was reluctant to pay for the welfare of the players, something that frustrated the coach.

It’s also claimed the players would also boycott training in protest and Mpengesi would end up blaming the 47-year old if the team loses.

Mepeza joined Chippa in October 2019 and took charge of 15 games, winning six, drew three and lost six.

Comments

comments