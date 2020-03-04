The Government has released $13 million to be used for renovating Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, the Chronicle has reported.

The venue was condemned by CAF last month, casting doubts on possible hosting of the Afcon qualifier against Algeria on home soil.

But following the release of the money, through the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, the match could still be played here, provided the work is done before the game which is scheduled for end of this month.

Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni confirmed the developments to the publication.

“I’m pleased to say that the Ministry of Local Government (and) Public Works has confirmed the release of a $13 million grant, which we had applied for, for remedial works at Barbourfields Stadium,” he said.

“In addition, the ministry has procured a contractor, who will work on Barbourfields and National Sports stadiums.

‘‘The contractor will start as soon as possible in preparation for the next inspection by CAF and the international match. I’m advised the contractor should be in Bulawayo this (yesterday) afternoon.’’

The grant will address “short-to-medium remedial works”.

What needs urgent attention are the teams’ dressing rooms, referees’ changing rooms, doping and first aid rooms.

Work should also be done on the stadium’s floodlighting system and a media tribune.

Acting Sports Minister Kazembe Kazembe told the cabinet on Tuesday that renovations would take 14 days.

Comments

comments