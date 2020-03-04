Zdravko Logarusic has reportedly confirmed that he has axed one of his assistant, Joey Antipas, from the Warriors set-up.

The Croatian was appointed as the new Warriors head last month, but he told Zifa that he was not comfortable working with Antipas. The boss thought his deputy would undermine him since he also wanted the head coach position.

The Chicken Inn gaffer was the only local coach to apply for the job after being in charge on an interim basis six months before, but the association selected him as the first assistant in the set-up.

According to ZTN News, the Warriors coach has been granted his wish and will work with Lloyd Chitembwe and national U23 coach Tonderayi Ndiraya as his assistants. No additions will be made in his technical team.

Meanwhile, Zifa is yet to confirm these claims.

