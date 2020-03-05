The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rejected ZIFA’s appeal against it’s decision to ban all local stadiums from hosting international games.

CAF arrived at the decision to sanction all local stadiums form staging international games citing lack of set international standards, meaning the senior men’s national soccer team, the Warriors, will likely host Algeria in a AFCON 2021 Group H qualifier at a netrual venue outside the country.

The Felton Kamambo-led administration had hoped that the appeal would mean CAF conduct another inspection before the Algeria clash, which has been rejected.

