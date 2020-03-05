The Zimbabwe Football Association failed to honour a call by the parliamentary portfolio on Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation on Thursday.

Zifa was supposed to give oral evidence on the state of sporting facilities and the stadium ban imposed by CAF last week.

According to Diamond FM sportscaster, Mr Tich, the discussion didn’t go on as no representative from the association showed up.

The Parliamentary portfolio committee on Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation that was set to receive oral evidence from ZIFA, SRC, Councils, Min of Youth & Local Gvt on the state of sporting facilities & the recent ban by CAF has been adjourned after @online_zifa failed to show up pic.twitter.com/kVoOseN4zx — Mr Tich (@Mr_Tich) March 5, 2020

