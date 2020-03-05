The Zimbabwe Football Association failed to honour a call by the parliamentary portfolio on Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation on Thursday.

Zifa was supposed to give oral evidence on the state of sporting facilities and the stadium ban imposed by CAF last week.

According to Diamond FM sportscaster, Mr Tich, the discussion didn’t go on as no representative from the association showed up.

