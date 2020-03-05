Fleetwood Town have announced their pre-season tour of South Africa where they are set to clash with Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The English League One side which is coached by former Manchester City and Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton will camp in Cape Town for ten days.

A club statement confirmed the news:

“Fleetwood Town are delighted to announce the club’s first team will be heading to Cape Town for a pre-season tour this summer.”

“The Cod Army will be based in the stunning South African capital from 5-15 July 2020, and play two matches against South African Premier Division teams on Saturday 11 and Tuesday 14 July.

“Joey Barton’s squad will be based at the famous Stellenbosch University campus, the home of elite sport in South Africa.”

Comments

comments