Zimbabwean striker Knox Mutizwa has been nominated for ABSA Premiership goal of the month for February.

The Warriors striker’s second goal against AmaZulu, a last minuter stunner, is up for the accolade.

Other nominees are Daylon Clarson of Maritzburg United for his strike against Kaizer Chiefs, Ndumiso Mabhena of Bloemfontein Celtic against Mamelodi Sundowns and Sibusiso Villakazi for his fine fish against Chippa United.

Fans can cast their votes at PSL.co.za and voting ends on the 12th of March.

