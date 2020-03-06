Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has made some editions in his preliminary squad for next month’s Chan finals.

The gaffer added FC Platinum midfielder Ralph Kawondera who was part of the selection during the qualifiers. His inclusion follows after major outcry as fans were surprised by his initial snub considering his fine performances in the 2019 season

The other player roped in is Grey Kufandada of Talen Vision in Southern Region Division One.

Speaking on Zifa’s official website, Logarusic said: “We have decided to add more players in order to cushion ourselves in case any player is ruled out through injury.

“Injuries are common among players during this phase of the season [pre-season training] where players are exposed to heavy training.”

The team commences preparations in Harare on 8 March and players will return to their clubs on 19 March ahead of the 2020 top-flight season. The final squad is expected to leave for Cameroon on the 1st of April ahead of the opening fixture against Cameroon on 4 April.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Simbarashe Chinani, Ariel Sibanda, Nelson Chadya, Talbert Shumba.

Defenders: Xolani Ndlovu, Qadr Amini, Frank Makarati, Partson Jaure, Peter Muduwa, Liberty Chakoroma, Ian Nekati, Rapheal Muduviwa.

Midfielders: Malon Mushonga, Moses Muchenje, Devon Chafa, Trevor Mavhunga, Kelvin Madzongwe, Phenias Bamusi, Juan Mutudza, King Nadolo, Wellington Taderera, Ishmael Wadi, Valentine Kadonzvo, William Manondo, Kelvin Chibunyu (Cranborne Bullets), Ralph Kawonder.

Strikers: Prince Dube, Obriel Chirinda, Stanley Ngala, Grey Kufandada (Talen Vision).

Comments

comments