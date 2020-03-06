Highlanders reportedly gave contracts to eight players on Tuesday ahead of the 2020 season.

According to the Chronicle, Mkhokheli Dube, Mitchell Katsvairo, goalkeeper Chris Mverechena, Collin Mujuru and Humphrey Ncube are the new arrivals on the list following a successful month-long trial stint.

Attacker Bukhosi Sibanda is said to have renewed his contract with the Bulawayo giants following its expiry last year.

Defender Cardwell Gavaza and forward Muziwakhe Dhlamini, products of Highlanders’ development side Bosso 90, complete the list of players that signed deals.

Meanwhile, Highlanders have lost midfielder Denzel Khumalo to FC Platinum and right-back McClive Phiri to South African Premiership club Bidvest Wits as free agents during this pre-season.

