Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says he expects Willard Katsande to return to action at the start of April.

The midfielder was stretchered off during the 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates on Saturday after he tore the ligament in the inner part of his knee.

Speaking to the media on Thursday ahead of the weekend’s game against AmaZulu, the gaffer described Katsande’s injury as an unwelcoming development.

“Willard is out for I think all the games in March, I expect him to be back at the beginning of April,” Middendorp said.

“I would say he is one of the core players who contributed week in and week out in a very proper way.”

The vowed to fill the gap as they look to maintain the momentum at the top of the table.

“We can’t cry we have to replace him, it is not a welcome scenario but we can’t change it,” he added.

