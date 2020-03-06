The Confederation of African Football has confirmed the shortlist of countries which successfully bade to host the inaugural one-legged finals of the Champions League and Confederation Cup this season.

The bids were submitted during the 11 -20 February 2020 timeline.

Cameroon, Tunisia and Morocco are on the list to host the Champions League final which will be held on May 29.

Cameroon seek to host it at the newly-built Japoma Stadium in the coastal city of Douala while Morocco want it at Stade Complexe Mohammed V in Casablanca.

Stade Olympique de Reds of Tunisia, the venue of the 2004 Afcon final, completes the list.

Morocco’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Stadium in Rabat is the only venue bidding to host the Confederation Cup final.

A final decision is expected to be made by the CAF Emergency Committee on 12 March 2020

