Zifa has explained why they didn’t honour the call to appear before the Parliamentary Portfolio on Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation on Thursday.

The association was supposed to give oral evidence on the state of sporting facilities and the stadium ban imposed by CAF last week.

Speaking to ZTN news on Friday, communications manager Xolisani Gwesela said they were committed to other things and could not attend the meeting.

“We wrote to the parliament a day before yesterday (on Wednesday) where we advised them that we have other commitments and consequently asked them to postpone the meeting,” he said.

Zimbabwe were banned from hosting all international games unless they sort out their stadiums.

