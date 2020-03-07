Zimbabwean star Khama Billiat was dropped to the bench again for Kaizer Chiefs after he was not named in the starting eleven for the clash against struggling AmaZulu on Saturday.

The 29-year-old also started on the bench in last week’s crucial 1-0 win over arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby.

Interestingly, the last time Billiat scored a goal for Amakhosi was in the reverse fixture back in September.

Here is the starting line up selected by coach Ernst Middendorp;

Akpeyi, Ntiya-Ntiya, Cardoso, Mathoho, Frosler, Agay, Maluleka ©, Baccus, Castro, Manyama, Nurković

Subs: Khune, Parker, Billiat, Moleko, Kambole, Sasman, Zulu

