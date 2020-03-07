FC Platinum coach Pieter de Jongh seems to have moved to dispel reports that he met the national team head Zdravko Logarusic during his nationwide familiarising tour last month.

Logarusic visited a number of top-flight clubs where he interacted with the coaches and took time to observe their training sessions.

The Warriors boss also claimed he consulted PSL coaches in coming up with his preliminary squad for Chan tournament set for next month in Cameroon.

However, it looks like there was no engagement of any sort with De Jongh if his latest comments are anything to go by.

The Dutchman posted on Twitter, saying: “Dinner was served but no show from the national team coach. Only read the papers that we met. Hopefully is not another De Jongh out there.”

