Zimbabwean striker Tinotenda Kadewere’s solitary goal propelled French Ligue 2 side Le Havre to a crucial 1-0 win over ten-man AJ Auxere on Friday.

The 24-year-old former Prince Edward Prince pupil, who is having an unforgettable season, trust Havre in front in the 79th minute and that goal proved decisive in handing the Paul Le Guen-coached side maximum points as they resuscitate their slim chance of being promoted to Ligue 1.

Kadewere has now netted 20 league goals in the current campaign and tops the scoring chart, a remarkable achievement for a striker who has spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

As a result of the win, Havre leapfrog Valencinnes into sixth on the table with 44 points from 28 games.

