The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has blamed the Finance ministry following a ban imposed on National Sports Stadium (NSS) by the Confederation of African Football.

The Harare venue, along with all stadiums in the country, was banned from hosting international games due to its poor state.

The Local Government ministry says they have not been getting money for the refurbishment of the infrastructure from the Treasury.

This was revealed was by the ministry’s acting secretary Joseph Mhakayakora when he appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation on Thursday.

“Over the years, there hasn’t been any allocation whatsoever from the Ministry of Finance,” Mhakayakora said as quoted by NewsDay.

“The last major maintenance that we saw at the National Sports Stadium was ten years ago when we closed the stadium and used the Chinese grant to maintain the stadium. That’s why it is in this state. We have not received anything from the fiscus.”

