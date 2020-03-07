Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic says the Chan squad will play three friendly matches during their initial ten-day camp which starts tomorrow.

A selection of 30 locally-based players was called into camp to prepare for the 2020 Chan tournament which will be held in Cameroon next month.

As part of the preparations, the squad will play some friendly against Premiership sides.

The coach confirmed the news to the Herald.

He said:“Remember these players are coming from off season and it’s only natural that their legs will be heavy and prone to knocks.

“We will have two training sessions per day and then we will play three friendly matches against the Premiership sides.

‘‘In those matches, these players will be required to feature 40-45 minutes. We are cognisant of where we are coming from.

“We don’t have to wear them out because the league is starting soon and their clubs need them.”

Meanwhile, last month it was reported that Uganda, who are also taking part in this year’s Chan edition, has proposed a three-team mini-tournament which will also include Zambia.

However, the plans seem to have been put aside as the proposed dates will clash with Afcon qualifiers.

