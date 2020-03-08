AmaZulu and Zimbabwe international midfielder Talent Chawapihwa had to be replaced early in the second half in his AmaZulu’s stunning 1-0 over ABSA Premiership log leaders Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The former Baroka man left the field of play on a stretcher but we could not determine the type and extent of his injury.

Bongi Ntuli’s solitary strkike on the stroke of half time made all the difference as bottom-placed Usuthu shocked their much fancied opponents to blow the title race wide open.

Amakhosi are now 7 points adrift of Sundowns but crucially, Masandawana have played two games less.

