Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says Khama Billiat is not happy for coming in as a substitute in recent matches but believes it is helping him to improve.

The 29-year old started from the bench in the Soweto Derby at the start of this month, coming on in the 59th-minute. He was again a substitute for the second successive time in the 1-0 defeat to AmaZullu on Saturday.

“I think Khama is not happy with being a substitute coming into the game. And it’s good – I see it on the field too, that he’s moving,” said Middendorp ahead of yesterday’s match.

Billiat has made twelve league appearances this season and missed several encounters due to various injuries.

