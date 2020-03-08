Liverpool are now two wins from clinching their first league title in three decades after Manchester United beat Manchester City on Sunday.

Second-placed City lost the derby 2-0 to move 25 points behind leaders Liverpool who are on 82 points.

Anthony Martial’s first-half strike and Scott McTominay’s injury-time goal sealed the victory for United in the Derby.

The gap could be reduced on Wednesday when Pep Guardiola’s charges face Arsenal in a rescheduled fixture. However, if they lose to the Gunners, it means the Reds will be just three points within the reach for the title.

Liverpool’s next match is on the 16th of March against city rivals Everton at Goodison Park.

Here is how it stands at the top of the EPL:

