Manchester United will host city rivals Manchester City in the English Premier League Match-day 29.

Kick-off is at 6:30 pm Zimbabwean time and the live coverage of the match is on SuperSport TV.

Here are the line-ups.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, James, Martial.

Subs: Romero, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Mata, McTominay, Greenwood, Ighalo.

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Foden, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero.

Subs: Bravo, Walker, Silva, Mendy, Mahrez, Garcia, Jesus.

Comments

comments