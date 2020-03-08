Manchester United will host city rivals Manchester City in the English Premier League Match-day 29.

Kick-off is at 6:30 pm Zimbabwean time and the live coverage of the match is on SuperSport TV.

Here are the line-ups.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, James, Martial.
Subs: Romero, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Mata, McTominay, Greenwood, Ighalo.

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Foden, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero.
Subs: Bravo, Walker, Silva, Mendy, Mahrez, Garcia, Jesus.

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. European transfer window Deadline Day wrap
  2. Pep Guardiola not ruling Man City out of title race yet
  3. Aston Villa relegated from English Premier League after Manchester United loss
  4. EPL: Man City, Arsenal and Spurs lose as Man Utd win