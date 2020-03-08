SuperSport United beat Highlands Park 2-0 in an ABSA Premership match played at the Makhulong Stadium on Sunday.

Two first half goals from Aubrey Madiba and Bradley Grobbler did the job for the Kaitano Tembo-coached side, whose solid display was worth maximum points.

As a result, Matsatsantsa move to third on the table behind Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Tembo was satisfied with his side’s display.

” I think we planned very well. When you play against Highlands Park it’s about the second ball, you dont come here and play nice football and Im very happy with the performance,” he told SuperSport TV after the game.

