Former Warriors striker Agent ‘Ajira’ Sawu is set to be appointed Warriors team manager, Soccer24 has established.

Impeccable sources in the Felton-Kamambo led ZIFA revealed that Sawu is the preferred candidate ahead of Wellington Mpandare who is said to have applied for the job.

Renowned businessman Sharif Mussa who boast of vast experience in this trade has also been mentioned as a potential candidate for the job, but Sawu has emerged as the front-runner for the vacancy.

Mpandare, who was the team manager for the past three years has since fallen from grace following the Warriors debacle at the AFCON finals played in Egypt last year.

