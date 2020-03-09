Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he is now waiting for the club to seal the deal after the two parties reached an agreement for a new contract.

Negotiations had stalled in the past weeks after the gaffer and the club failed to reach common ground on some clauses.

But after ironing out their differences, Mosimane is now committed to staying at the Pretoria-based side.

“Earlier I said 80% of the clauses on the contract have been agreed, so now I have complied with 100% of what Sundowns want,” he said, according to The Citizen.

“I am waiting for Sundowns now. I have long complied, the ball is now in Sundowns’ court, not in my court. There is no more ‘what’s left’ … you must ask Sundowns. I am here and I want to be here. I have complied with everything, so it is on the other side.”

The coach has been at the helm of Sundowns since 2012 has five months left on his current deal.

