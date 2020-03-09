The South African ABSA Premiership has a reputation for being one of the most professional when it comes to players’ remuneration but recent revelations suggest that Bloemfontein Celtic are having challenges in that regard.

Siwelele’s financial struggles, which have attributed to the resuscitating crisis, are not new, as they underwent the same predicament in 2018 and the situation led to player strikes and the depature of then coach Steve Komphela.

A source at the club told South African publication Kick Off that “the technical staff have not received their February salaries and have been told to go look for employment elsewhere if they are not prepared to be patient.”

Celtic is home to Warriors left back Ronald Pfumbidzai.

