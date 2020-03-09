Ronaldinho Gaucho who was arrested in Paraguay on Friday for using a falsified passport is reportedly being investigated for additional crimes.

The former Brazil and Barcelona soccer star along with his brother and business manager, Roberto Assis spent the weekend at a maximum security facility after a judge ruled them a flight risk at a court appearance on Saturday.

According to Reuters, the prosecutor leading the case confirmed that the investigations for additional crimes have been launched but did not clarify their nature.

Sergio Queiroz, the lawyer representing both Ronaldinho and Assis, did not immediately respond to the news agency’s requests for comment but told reporters earlier in the day that the only case so far was that of the doctored passports.

“The case as it was presented is clear,” Queiroz said. “There is no other point being investigated, you can see that there in the documents.

“They confessed that they used these false passports. But there was no harm done to the Paraguayan state.

“Roberto and Ronaldinho did not know that the passports were irregular. And they cooperated fully with authorities.”

