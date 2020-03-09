Europe-based players will join the rest of the Warriors squad in Algeria for the 2021 Afcon qualifier later this month.

According to head coach Zdravko Logarusic, the move is to to maximise on training time.

There are no direct flights from Zimbabwe to Algeria and the team could spend about eighteen hours to reach the North African country.

In an interview with the Herald, the coach said: “FIFA give players only five days and because of the travelling involved, we could lose one or two days of training.

“So, it’s most likely that the players from Europe will go directly to Algeria. The time is never enough, but we cannot waste more time on travelling.”

Those expected to fly straight from their bases to Algeria include the likes of captain Knowledge Musona, Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi, Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe and Macauley Bonne.

