Aston Villa coach Dean Smith has showered Marvelous Nakamba with praise after his impressive midfield display in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City at Wembley.

Villa eventually lost 1-2 to Pep Guardiola’s men but Nakamba was one of the standout players for the Birmingham-based side, something which did not go unnoticed by his coach.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s clash against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, Smith said: ““I thought Marvelous Nakamba was excellent against Manchester City, and if we’ve got these sort of players in form and performing well, we have a good chance.”

The former Club Brugge man was also rated high by the Birmingham Live after the historic appearance, getting 7 out of 10.

