Warriors midfielder Blessing Sarupinda is set to fly out to Portugal today where is will go for trials, according to ZTN News.

Sarupinda who was part of the squad that qualified for this year’s Chan finals was one of the most outstanding players at CAPS United last season. He will spent a couple of weeks at an unnamed second-tier club.

The trial stint was confirmed by club president Nhamo Tutisani last month but the dates were unknown.

Should the player completes his trials and is signed by the club, he will become the first Zimbabwean in the post-independence era to ply his trade in Portugal.

