Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry has torn into the ZIFA board for miscalculation after it emerged that the national association has already found an alternative venue for the Warriors-Algeria clash.

A stadium ban on all arenas by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) meant that the blockbuster clash cannot be hosted in the country but efforts by government and various stakeholders were in place to renovate the National Spoets Stadium and Babourfields, with the hope of another inspection before the clash, which is slated for later this month.

Reports emerging however indicate that ZIFa have already secured a venue for the encounter, in South Africa, while continuing to give the nation hope that it might still be staged in Zimbabwe, much to the dismay of the former Olympic champion.

“ZIFA have failed to assure CAF that the work we are doing in the stadiums will safeguard our National Teams playing home games in Zimbabwe. ZIFA now have to come up with a stadium for our teams to play home games outside of Zimbabwe,” she wrote on microblogging site Twitter.

