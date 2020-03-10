FC Platinum coach Pieter De Jongh has castigated the ZIFA board for allegedly approaching his goalkeeper’s coach without his or the club’s permission.

Though circumstances surrounding the issue are not clear, it seems the national association approached the coach in question with the hope of having him in the Warriors fold for the ongoing CHAN preparations which commenced today.

An infuriated De Jongh had no kind words for the ZIFA board.

“Disrespectful or not? Last night ZIFA approached my goal keepers’ coach behind my back. Is this the way football is done?“ he wrote on his Twitter pagee.

